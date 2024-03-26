Worshippers gather for iftar and prayers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Worshippers came together on Monday for iftar and Ramadan prayers at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

Community members embraced the spirit of the holy month by breaking fast on the vast grounds of the famous place of worship.

Volunteers distributed food to the large crowds of visitors taking part in the traditional mass iftar held at the mosque each year during Ramadan.

More than 1.5 million free iftar meals were served at the mosque during the holy month last year, in keeping with the charitable values of the religious festival.

More than 850,000 people visited Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque during Ramadan and the Eid Al Fitr holiday in 2023.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre drew up comprehensive plans ahead of the holy month to meet the needs of the huge volume of worshippers and visitors expected during the period.

A series of meetings were held, with government and private sector partners, to ensure the smooth operation of the mosque's wide-ranging Ramadan activities.

President Sheikh Mohamed was among the attendees at the nightly iftar gathering at the mosque on Sunday.

He was pictured sitting side by side with fellow worshippers.