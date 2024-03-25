President Sheikh Mohamed joins worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque iftar

President Sheikh Mohamed shared in the joy of Ramadan with the UAE public after joining an iftar gathering at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

The head of state was pictured sitting side by side with worshippers breaking their fast in the grounds of the world renowned mosque.

Thousands of Muslims come together to enjoy iftar events at the landmark place of worship each year, in what has become a beloved tradition.

More than 850,000 people visited Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque during Ramadan and the Eid Al Fitr holiday in 2023.

President Sheikh Mohamed enjoys iftar at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. Photo: Supplied

About 1.5 million iftar meals were served at the mosque complex throughout Ramadan last year, and large numbers of copies of the Quran were handed out to worshippers.

UAE leaders are often pictured rubbing shoulders with UAE residents and citizens, at public venues such as malls and restaurants.

Before the start of the religious festival, Sheikh Mohamed sent out a message of support to all observing Ramadan in which he underlined the significance of the period.

"With the start of Ramadan, I extend my best wishes to all those observing the holy month," Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X earlier this month.

"May this period of reflection and prayer bring us closer together and strengthen our bonds of unity and compassion. I wish you a blessed Ramadan filled with peace, harmony and spiritual growth."