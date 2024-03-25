Emirates Red Crescent team joins Syrian refugees for iftar at Jordan camp

Members of the Emirates Red Crescent on Sunday joined Syrian refugees for iftar at the Mrajeeb Al Fhood camp in Jordan.

Hassan Al Qaidi, head of the Emirati Relief Team, and deputy commander Yousef Al Harmoudi led the volunteer group as they broke their fast in the camp.

The team has been involved in charitable causes in Jordan throughout Ramadan.

Mr Al Qaidi expressed his gratitude to all who have sent donations to the ERC.

The refugee camp opened in 2013 and is funded by the UAE. Mrajeeb Al Fhood is about 40km from the Jordanian-Syrian border and provides shelter to those who fled the civil war in Syria.

The ERC this month launched a Dh37.6 million ($10.2 million) Ramadan campaign to support families in need in the UAE and around the world.

