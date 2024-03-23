President Sheikh Mohamed receives Umm Al Quwain Ruler Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla

President Sheikh Mohamed has hosted Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, at Qasr Al Bateen in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Saud exchanged Ramadan greetings and prayed for the well-being and prosperity of the UAE and its people.

The President hosted an iftar banquet and performed Maghrib prayers with his guests.

Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Saud were joined at the meeting by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Lt Gen Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.

Also in attendance were Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra region, Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed, Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tanoun, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, and other sheikhs and senior officials.

Leaders regularly come together during Ramadan and often host iftar events attended by ministers, officials and Emirati citizens.

Last week, Sheikh Mohamed called for global peace and well-being after hosting UAE leaders at an iftar reception.

Sheikh Mohamed and the Rulers of the emirates exchanged Ramadan greetings and prayed for the security, stability and prosperity of the nation and its people during the gathering at Qasr Al Watan, state news agency Wam reported.

Ramadan is observed by about two billion Muslims around the world.

Ahead of the start of the holy month, Sheikh Mohamed called for the religious festival to “strengthen our bonds of unity”.