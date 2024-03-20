UAE education fund raises Dh505 million in one week

An education fund, launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to support disadvantaged families around the world raised Dh505 million in its first week.

The Mothers' Endowment campaign aims to support the educational needs of millions of people around the world from underprivileged backgrounds by providing educational materials, launching social programmes and building and equipping schools.

“The campaign, which aims to honour mothers by establishing an educational endowment fund, comes at a time when hundreds of millions of children and youth around the world face challenging conditions that deprive them of the basic right to education,” said Mohammad Al Gergawi, secretary general of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), who is overseeing the campaign.

“This initiative offers them hope and a chance for a better life.”

The campaign's name is inspired by the role mothers play in society, with people in the UAE encouraged to make donations during Ramadan in their mothers' names.

“The positive response to the campaign, evident in raising Dh505 million in only one week, helps solidify the UAE’s status as a global capital of humanitarian and charity work,” said Mr Al Gergawi.

“We are confident the campaign will continue to gain momentum in the coming days.”

Donations came from businesspeople, individuals, businesses and public and private sector companies, state news agency Wam stated.

How to support the campaign

The Mothers' Endowment Campaign website has several options for donors.

Pledges can be made online, either monthly or through a one-off payment.

Donations can also be made by SMS messages through Etisalat or Du, via the DubaiNow app or Jood or through a bank transfer.

For large donations and related inquiries, contact the campaign team on 800 9999.