UAE distributes thousands of iftar meals in Pakistan

The UAE has distributed thousands of iftar meals in Pakistan as part of a Ramadan humanitarian effort.

The Emirates Red Crescent, the charitable arm of the UAE government, delivered 5,500 meals to people in Balochistan province and another 4,000 in Sindh province.

The relief project was carried out through the organisation's office in Pakistan.

A further 2,000 food parcels have been given out to needy families in the two provinces to date under the Ramadan Mir initiative.

The UAE is delivering vital support to underprivileged families in Pakistan.

Both food programmes will continue in Pakistan until the end of the holy month.

The assistance is part of a wider effort by the ERC to offer support to underprivileged families around the world during Ramadan.

Its Ramadan Continuous Giving Campaign aims to provide millions of people with Eid clothing, Ramadan food parcels and iftar meals, Abu Dhabi Media Office said.

The scheme is set to help 1.8 million people in the UAE and in 44 countries across Asia, Europe and South America.

Rashid Al Mansouri, Secretary General of the ERC, said the campaign aims to provide support and assistance where it is most needed.

He said it seeks to alleviate suffering, improve life and preserve human dignity, as well as combat poverty, hunger and diseases.