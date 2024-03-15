Abu Dhabi's Corniche Hospital to be replaced by state-of-the-art medical centre

Abu Dhabi's main maternity hospital is to be replaced by a state-of-the-art medical centre for women and children that aims to be “the best in the world”.

Corniche Hospital – which is renowned for delivering more than 6,000 babies a year – will be replaced by a seven-floor hospital, three times the size of the current building.

It will feature 215 patient rooms, 20 labour and delivery rooms, a foetal medicine unit designed for high-risk pregnancies, plus 90 cots for newborns in the neonatal intensive care unit, officials.

There will also be underground parking, while a bridge will connect the new hospital to Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, to allow easy access for patients.

For the first time, mothers will have the opportunity to stay with their newborns in the neonatal intensive care unit Dr Paul Bosio, chief medical officer at Corniche Hospital

Construction is currently under way, with the project set for completion in 2027.

The existing Corniche Hospital building, which opened its doors to patients in 1977, will become a heritage centre on the same site, said officials.

Dr Paul Bosio, chief medical officer at Corniche Hospital, said the new medical centre aims to continue the hospital's legacy, through enhancing services to match the best in the world.

“Corniche Hospital has been a cornerstone in Abu Dhabi's healthcare journey,” he told The National.

“Our commitment to the community has been unwavering.

Corniche Hospital opened in 1977, with the maternity hospital dating from 1984. Victor Besa / The National

Corniche Hospital is one of the longest-serving hospitals in the country, used by generations of women.

The maternity hospital opened to expectant mothers in 1984, seven years after the facility itself.

The new hospital's architecture will be inspired by Burj Khalifa in Dubai, with the design drawing inspiration from the hymenocallis flower – also called the spider lily – that grows across the UAE.

This will be complemented by an intricate veil design draped delicately over the upper levels of the new hospital, to provide a touch of femininity to the building.

“Our design philosophy for the new Corniche Hospital is a mirror of our approach to health care – deeply rooted in the community's culture, yet forward-looking and innovative,” Dr Bosio said.

He added that the new patient rooms will be a significant upgrade to the hospital's current 180-bed set up.

“Each room will be a luxurious private single room, reflecting our commitment to patient privacy and individualised care.

“There will no longer be shared rooms for patients, with a major highlight being single rooms with NICU cots for mothers to remain next to their pre-term babies.”

Dr Paul Bosio, chief executive and chief medical officer of Corniche Hospital, aims to combine tradition with innovation. Victor Besa / The National

The NICU's 90 cots compares with 64 at present.

“For the first time, mothers will have the opportunity to stay with their newborns in the NICU, enhancing the care experience and fostering early bonding,” Dr Bosio said.

The hospital's labour and delivery unit will also be expanded.

“We are planning to have up to 20 labour and delivery rooms, several of which will be equipped with birthing pools.

“This expansion is geared towards offering a diverse range of birthing experiences, prioritising comfort and choice for mothers.”

The hospital, which sits adjacent to Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, aims to use its proximity to enhance its capabilities, especially in managing complex cases.

“This collaboration with SKMC is a strategic advantage, allowing us to pool resources and expertise, and offering comprehensive care,” Dr Bosio said.

The introduction of a state-of-the-art foetal medicine unit is another key feature, which will be equipped for sophisticated in-utero surgeries.

“We're focusing on providing specialised care for high-risk pregnancies. This includes managing complex conditions and performing advanced procedures to treat foetuses in utero.”

The Foetal Medicine Unit at Corniche Hospital is among few centres globally that offer advanced foetal surgeries. Its most common procedure is separating vessels shared between twins in the womb.

Last year, surgeons performed more than 300 foetal procedures, with one of their most unusual cases involving a baby whose blood supply was feeding into a large tumour in the placenta.

“Our goal is to remain Abu Dhabi's primary provider of maternity care while also positioning ourselves as a leader in maternity and neonatal care globally,” said Dr Bosio.

“Our vision is to be acknowledged as the best in the world, a vision that this new facility brings us closer to realising.

“We are already the best in Abu Dhabi, what we want now is to be the best in the world.”