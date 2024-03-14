President Sheikh Mohamed hosts UAE leaders at iftar reception

President Sheikh Mohamed hosted UAE leaders at an iftar reception in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Sheikh Mohamed and Rulers of the Emirates exchanged Ramadan greetings and prayed for the security, stability and prosperity of the nation and its people during the high-level gathering at Qasr Al Watan.

They called for Ramadan to be a month of goodness, blessings and mercy for all, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohamed received Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman.

A number of sheikhs, ministers and other senior officials were also present, including Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai.

All present performed maghrib prayers and attended an iftar banquet hosted by Sheikh Mohamed.

Ramadan, which started in the UAE on Monday, is observed by close to two billion Muslims around the world.

Ahead of the start of the holy month, Sheikh Mohamed called for the religious festival to “strengthen our bonds of unity”.

“With the start of Ramadan, I extend my best wishes to all those observing the holy month,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X on Sunday.

“May this period of reflection and prayer bring us closer together and strengthen our bonds of unity and compassion. I wish you a blessed Ramadan filled with peace, harmony and spiritual growth.”