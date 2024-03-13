UAE weather: Warning issued as fog expected on Thursday morning

Fog is expected in parts of the country in the early hours of Thursday until later in the morning, said the National Centre of Meteorology.

A fog alert by the NCM was posted on social media channels on Wednesday night, with the Abu Dhabi area expected to be particularly hard hit by the foggy weather.

"[There] is a chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas from 12.30am until 9am," the NCM posted on social media site X.

#Urgent | #Fog #AbuDhabi_Police call on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. They are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards. Drive Safely pic.twitter.com/o1xJsz5htk — شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) March 13, 2024

Police in Abu Dhabi also issued a plea for drivers to use the utmost caution during this period.

"Abu Dhabi Police calls on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog," police said on X.

"They are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

"Drive Safely."