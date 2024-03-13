How to donate to Ramadan campaigns in UAE providing emergency relief to Gaza

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

With Gaza's population facing starvation as the humanitarian crisis caused by the war worsens, fundraising campaigns are running in the UAE to offer assistance.

Recently dubbed a "war on children" by the head of the UN's Palestinian refugee agency, the UAE is to intensify humanitarian efforts to help Palestinians in Gaza during Ramadan.

And there are fund-raising campaigns running across the emirates, allowing all to help provide emergency relief.

Dubai Cares

Dubai Cares will run to the end of the holy month, with UAE residents urged to contribute directly via SMS, online or by making a direct financial donation through bank deposit.

The "Gaza in Our Hearts" campaign will arrange the delivery of hot meals and food baskets, as well as waterproof and fire-resistant tents.

Dubai Cares, in collaboration with Anera (American Near East Refugee Aid), will work closely with the UN, diplomatic and non-governmental organisation partners to open aid corridors that will enable the urgent delivery of life-saving supplies.

Staff prepare to distribute meals for people in Gaza. Photo: Dubai Cares

"The UAE’s response to the war in Gaza was immediate, with the entire country, including the UAE government, charitable and philanthropic organisations, businesses, and the wider community, joining efforts to provide life-saving aid,” said Tariq Al Gurg, chief executive and vice chairman of Dubai Cares.

How to donate via Dubai Cares

Members of the community can directly contribute to this campaign by:

Donating via SMS by texting the word "donation" to 9030, 9090, 9300, 9600 and 9900 to donate Dh30, Dh90, Dh300, Dh600 or Dh900, respectively, through Etisalat by e& and du

Making online donations at www.dubaicares.ae

Launching their own campaign on the Dubai Cares crowdfunding platform: https://fundraising.dubaicares.ae/

Making a direct donation through bank deposit to Dubai Cares' account or with a cheque addressed to Dubai Cares

The Emirates Red Crescent distributed winter clothes and food in Gaza as part of Operation “Gallant Knight 3”. Wam

Emirates Red Crescent

People can also donate to Gaza through the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), with the Ramadan Continuous Giving Campaign having been launched on Sunday.

The Dh37.6 million ($10.2 million) campaign will support needy families in the UAE and around the world with a particular focus on Gaza. It includes a plan to provide 10,000 iftar meals to Palestinians during the holy month.

Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, ERC's deputy secretary general for local affairs, said the aid agency has expanded its Ramadan campaign this year to include Gaza.

"We expanded our programme in the Strip and will distribute 10,000 iftar meals per day," said Mr Al Mansouri.

How to donate through ERC

There are 321 donation collection sites across the UAE and located in malls, popular markets and densely populated areas.

Citizens and residents can donate through the ERC's donation centres, website, apps, bank deposits, text messages and cash donation boxes.

For a full list of the ERC's donation collection sites, visit its website here.

The government is also supporting those displaced in Gaza.

New campaigns will be launched throughout Ramadan to "enhance the spirit of human solidarity and meet the necessary needs of the residents".

On Monday, about 42 tonnes of food and medical aid was dropped into the northern Gaza Strip in a joint operation with Egypt.

It was also announced later in the day that the UAE was sending a ship with another 4,500 tonnes of aid for Gaza.

