UAE and Egypt send 42 tonnes of aid to northern Gaza

The UAE sent further aid to Palestinians in the northern Gaza Strip in a joint operation with Egypt on the first day of Ramadan.

Aircraft carrying about 42 tonnes of food and medical aid was dropped into the enclave by teams from both countries on Monday, state news agency Wam reported. The UAE and Egypt also sent 62 tonnes of aid to Gaza on Sunday.

The countries have now dropped a total of 353 tonnes of supplies to Gaza since the aid operation began this month.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed launched the Gallant Knight 3 in November last year to support Palestinian civilians.

Gaza is in need of vast quantities of aid, with five months of war having left many of its 2.3 million people at risk of starvation.

International efforts to send supplies to the enclave are increased in momentum after the UAE, US, UK and EU said they would open a sea route from Cyprus.

The UAE has offered essential financial and humanitarian assistance to Gazans since the war broke out on October 7.

