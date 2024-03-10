President Sheikh Mohamed sends Ramadan 2024 greetings to UAE and rest of the world

President Sheikh Mohamed has sent out a message of congratulations to mark the start of Ramadan.

Ramadan will begin in the UAE on Monday, authorities announced on Sunday.

The Moon-sighting committee met at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department after maghrib (sunset) prayers on Sunday and announced that they sighted the new crescent moon.

It follows a decision from Saudi Arabia that Ramadan would commence on Monday after its committee sighted the crescent moon there.

"With the start of Ramadan, I extend my best wishes to all those observing the holy month," Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X.

"May this period of reflection and prayer bring us closer together and strengthen our bonds of unity and compassion. I wish you a blessed Ramadan filled with peace, harmony and spiritual growth."

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, shared similar messages on the advent of the holy month.

Sheikh Mohammed also offered his well-wishes to the people of the UAE and the region for Ramadan.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, shared similar sentiments to mark the beginning of the holy month.

Ramadan is the holiest month in Islam and observed by more than 1.9 billion Muslims worldwide. It is said to be the month the Quran was revealed to Prophet Mohammed.

Fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam and mandatory for all Muslims in good health.

As well as abstaining from food and drink, Ramadan offers a period of reflection for worshippers, allows them to strengthen their faith, share time with loved ones and take part in charitable acts to help those less fortunate themselves.

