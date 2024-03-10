My Dubai Rent: Indian businessman enjoys golf course view in Sports City home

My Dubai Rent takes you inside a reader's home to have a look at what they get for their money, how much they pay in rent and find out what they like and don't like

Stunning views of a golf course and having somewhere to charge his Tesla were key factors behind an Indian businessman's move to Dubai's Sports City.

After living in Sharjah, Jumeirah Village Circle and Tecom, Shubham Hunda, 27, decided to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Sports City in 2023.

Mr Hunda, who is from Bhopal in central India, pays Dh80,000 per year for his sixth-floor apartment.

The newly built 14-storey building, he says, offers a friendly community in a quiet neighbourhood.

Mr Hunda invited The National to tour the apartment and discover what makes it the ideal home for him.

Tell us about your home

The apartment has one bedroom with two bathrooms and is large and sunny.

It also has a big kitchen, two washrooms, and a view of the golf course nearby.

The apartment is on the sixth floor and I have a balcony covering both the bedroom and hallway, which catches the sunrise.

The apartment also conveniently is a 15-minute drive away from my workplace.

I love the peaceful and quiet neighbourhood, as there is no noise. I prefer to stay away from the busy areas in Dubai.

That was the first thing that attracted me.

I have a friend who was living in the area and tipped me off about this furnished apartment.

I did a quick tour, liked it and decided to rent it for Dh80,000.

What do you get for your money?

There are Indian and Arabic restaurants within walking distance, so I can enjoy those whenever I miss my country's cuisine.

There are also two supermarkets nearby and deliveries can reach the building easily. There is also a communal gym and swimming pool.

The great benefit of the building is that there is a charging station for my Tesla car. This was a game changer for me since I don't have to worry about finding a charging station and can plug the car in at night when I get home.

As a single person, I wanted a fully-furnished apartment and this ticks all the boxes.

Is it a sociable neighbourhood?

It is is a friendly community. I have several friends living around, which is good for socialising.

Due to working hours, I meet other residents in the lift, where we greet each other and have a quick chat. It is always nice to have friendly neighbours.

How have you added any personal touches to the flat?

I kept the apartment as it came, but I did not like the small-sized TV so I bought a bigger one.

I also bought a few kitchen items.

Does living there offer value for money?

The building has great services and the management is always responsive. It is also clean and well-maintained with good security.

The apartment also has a convertible bed in the hallway so I can invite friends or family over to stay.

With its location and easy access to major roads in the city, it is worth the money.

Is there anything you would change?

The only downside to the apartment is that the kitchen and bathrooms are big and consume a lot of space. I do not think it needs that.

However, I like the apartment even with this.

Do you plan to stay in the property for a long time?

I really like the area and do not have to drive long distances to get to work or do anything.

I will extend the rent contract but I am planning to buy a home in Dubai next year.