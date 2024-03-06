Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid appoints third chairman to Executive Council

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday appointed Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman and chief executive of Emirates airline, as Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council.

Sheikh Ahmed will start his role effective immediately, the Dubai Media Office said.

He will join Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, who will continue in their roles as deputy chairmen.

Read more Emirates expects continued growth in next six months, despite geopolitical challenges

The Executive Council will continue to be headed by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai.

The appointment was made by Sheikh Mohammed in his capacity as Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed also appointed Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed and Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed as deputy chairmen of the Strategic Affairs Council.

Sheikh Maktoum will continue in his role as Chairman of the council.