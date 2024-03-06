Sheikh Hamdan approves designs for two new football stadiums in Dubai

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, has approved the design of two new stadiums for Shabab Al Ahli and Al Wasl football clubs.

The new grounds will be built in the Al Rawayyah 3 and Al Jaddaf areas, each with a capacity of 20,000.

The project is aimed at meeting the future needs of the two clubs, as well as widening fanbases and nurturing local talent.

The Shabab Al Ahli stadium has an avant-garde design, which features a circular roof supported by columns – depicting the Moon – and it will be surrounded by green spaces and walking areas.

It also features eco-friendly systems and a design that aims to complement the city's smart requirements.

Shabab Al Ahli's new stadium will feature a circular roof and be surrounded by sprawling green spaces. Photo: Dubai Media Office

The Al Wasl stadium is also designed with sustainability in mind and will be surrounded by open green spaces, as well as a number of sports fields nearby.

The project aims to contribute to the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, a strategy launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to raise the emirate's profile as a regional and global sporting centre.

"The project demonstrates the dynamic evolution of Dubai's sporting sector and the emirate's dedication to enhancing sporting achievements and widening the fan base," said Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed, chairman of Dubai Sports Council.

"The project aims to bolster Dubai's clubs by enhancing their facilities and stadiums, thereby supporting their development strategies and nurturing local talent."

Sheikh Mansoor said the new stadiums would meet the future needs of the two football clubs, which are "among the largest and most esteemed in both the country and the region".

No details have been announced as to when the projects are expected to be completed or the cost.

However, Mattar Al Tayer, commissioner general of Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Well-being Pillar, and vice chairman of Dubai Sports Council, said a specialised firm would be chosen to carry out the construction work.

The sports sector contributes Dh4 billion ($1.08 billion) annually to Dubai's economy, according to 2021 figures released by the emirate's media office.

The emirate hosts a number of national and international events each year, which attract visitors from around the world.

Dubai's advanced sports infrastructure, which includes dedicated cycling and running tracks, and the rise in the number of sports academies and fitness centres, have also played a crucial role in the growth of the sector.