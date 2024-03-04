UAE sends Ramadan aid to Chad to support Sudanese refugees

The UAE has sent crucial aid supplies to Chad to support Sudanese refugees ahead of Ramadan.

The aid is aimed at helping disadvantaged families during the holy month, state news agency Wam reported on Monday.

The parcels included five tonnes of Ramadan dates, 50 solar-powered light bulbs for the Uri Kasuni camp and its five schools, as well as household items and kitchen utensils provided by the Zayed Foundation.

Sudanese refugees have sought shelter in the neighbouring central African country since conflict broke out in their homeland in April last year.

Jassim Al Naqbi, representative of the Emirates Red Crescent, said the team was increasing its humanitarian efforts before Ramadan to support families in need before Ramadan.

He added that the ERC co-ordinated with the Red Cross of Chad to assess the needs in villages, towns and Sudanese refugee camps in Umm Jars.

Ramadan is the holiest and most important month of the year for Muslims, and is marked by fasting and prayer.

Ramadan 2024 is expected to start on March 10 or March 11 and will be followed by Eid Al Fitr around April.

The ERC team also distributed 1,000 schoolbags from the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation to students at Nuwar Mixed Basic School in the Uri Kasuni camp in the Karyari area in Umm Jars.

It comes as part of a continuing campaign that has provided five schools in the camp with essential school supplies for the school year.

A total of 7,500 bags have so far been distributed since the start of the academic year.

