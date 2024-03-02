UAE weather: Heavy rain, lightning and thunder forecast in Dubai and Abu Dhabi next week

Thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected across all the emirates from Monday next week.

The National Centre of Meteorology said there would be downpours, lightning and thunder in parts of the country on Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures are also expected to fall across Emirates, dropping as low as 9°C in the mountains and 12°C by the coast.

Rain and wind speeds of up to 50kph are also expected, blowing dust and sand, and reducing visibility on the roads.

Conditions in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will also be rough.

This comes after the NCM issued a yellow weather alert on Thursday as rain and strong winds were reported in Al Ain on Wednesday, with more wet weather forecast for the rest of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Fujairah this weekend.

الحالة الجوية المتوقعة على الدولة من الإثنين 4 إلى الأربعاء 6 مارس 2024 #حالة_جوية #حالة الطقس #الإمارات #المركز_الوطني_للأرصاد

The expected weather conditions over the country from Wednesday February 25th of to Friday, March 1st, 2024 #Weather_Condition #Weather #UAE #NCM pic.twitter.com/69x9t7OnyM — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@ncmuae) March 1, 2024

Authorities urged the public to be prepared for adverse weather.

The weather bureau said the reason for the adverse weather is because the UAE is affected by a surface low-pressure system extending from the south-west, accompanied by cold westerly winds.

According to global weather website Windy, the heavy rain is expected to start in Abu Dhabi from 8pm on Monday evening, before making its way across the country overnight to Dubai, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Ajman.

There will be pockets of rain throughout the afternoon on Tuesday, before the skies clear by 9pm.

On Wednesday, it will be fairly cloudy and temperatures will drop with highs of 27°C and 25°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and lows of 13°C and 12°C, respectively.