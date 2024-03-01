UAE opens 300 housing units in Syria for earthquake survivors

The UAE has opened hundreds of housing units to shelter families displaced by last year's earthquake in Syria.

About 300 units have been opened, as part of a project to build 1,000 homes in Latakia.

The units will provide shelter for about 1,500 people, state news agency Wam reported.

A powerful 7.8-magnitude quake struck near the Turkish-Syrian border in the early hours of February 6 last year, killing at least 50,000 in Turkey and more than 7,000 in Syria.

It was followed by a second earthquake of a similar strength soon after, with a series of aftershocks adding to the trail of destruction.

Thousands of homes were destroyed, leading survivors at the mercy of harsh winter conditions.

The UAE housing project is part of the Emirates Red Crescent's Operation Gallant Knight 2, which aims to support those affected by the earthquake.

A team led by Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, acting secretary general of the ERC, also laid the foundation stone for another housing project that will include 500 homes.

It will also include a school complex, a commercial centre, a mosque, a medical centre and other infrastructure services.

A relief ship carrying 196 tonnes of medical equipment and supplies was also sent to Syria, as well as buses and an aircraft carrying medical aid and medicines to support the country's government and medical sector.

In Latakia, the ERC's initiative has so far provided medical equipment and supplies, 10 buses, medical furniture and medicines worth Dh40 million.

This has benefitted seven hospitals, serving more than nine million people.

About 40 schools have also been repaired and renovated, while 277 computers, 204 desks, 60 chairs for dentistry, and six mobile x-ray devices have also been provided.

Mr Al Mansouri said that these vital projects reflect the ERC's commitment to its humanitarian mission to support the Syrian people and to improve their living conditions following the earthquake.