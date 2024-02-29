UAE weather: Heavy rain and strong winds forecast this weekend

UAE authorities have issued a yellow weather alert as rain and strong winds hit parts of the country on Thursday.

Showers were reported in Al Ain on Wednesday, with more wet weather forecast for the rest of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Fujairah this weekend.

The National Centre of Meteorology issued yellow and orange alerts for parts of the Emirates and said there would be winds of up to 40kph, blowing dust and sand and reducing visibility on the roads.

It urged the public to be prepared for adverse weather.

The wet weather is due to settle by Friday, with temperatures reaching up to 23ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, but it will be cloudy at times, the NCM said.

The weather bureau also said it could be humid on Saturday, with temperatures expected to creep back up to the mid-to-late 20s across the country. Evening temperatures will have lows of 15ºC.

On Sunday, the conditions will remain the same with wind speeds of up to 35kph.

However, heavy rain is expected across most parts of the country on Monday with wind speeds reaching up to 50kph.

Global weather forecaster Windy has predicted heavy rain from 11pm on Monday evening across most parts of the country, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.

The conditions are forecast to improve by 9pm on Tuesday.