UAE weather: Rain predicted across Emirates in the week ahead

Rain is predicted to fall across the UAE over the course of the week by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM),

The NCM forecast says there is a chance of rainfall all the way up until Thursday.

The weather on Monday is most likely to be cloudy at times, especially in the east, with a chance of rainfall, according to the NCM.

This is also likely to come with a significant decrease in temperatures, with Monday night and Tuesday morning being humid.

Fog and mist are also forecast in parts of the country as well. Rain is also probable on Tuesday.

Wednesday could bring rain falling across scattered areas of the country, the NCM said.

It is also expected Wednesday night will be humid, with mist forming on Thursday morning.

Scattered areas of wet weather are also predicted to continue on Thursday.