New hope of UAE hyperloop system as Italian passenger line gets green light

Shelved plans for a UAE hyperloop system could be resurrected amid renewed interest in developing a passenger line in Italy by 2029.

The industry was dealt a blow in December, when Hyperloop One – the start-up that proposed a high-speed transport system in the Emirates and other countries- announced it was ending its development and selling off assets.

Although a long established means of high speed travel in theory, the tube-centred, electric-powered technology proved expensive and difficult to achieve in reality, despite 1,000kph speeds having the potential to slash travel times while cutting the environmental impact of mass travel.

But the plans in Italy have renewed interest as Andres de Leon, chief executive of HyperloopTT, says “now there is a real project, there is a real opportunity”.

We are changing the world from the point of view of transport infrastructure Andres de Leon, HyperloopTT chief executive

The proposed hyperloop link between Venice and Padua is a joint venture between the Italian government and private investors.

The €800 million project aims to become the world’s first working passenger system, and will incorporate freight logistics in a bid to take heavy goods vehicles off the busy route in Italy’s industrial north.

“Since the announcement of the Italian project and now the signature of the contract, this has reignited the interest in hyperloop elsewhere,” Mr de Leon, who is based in Dubai, told The National.

“Now there is a real project, there is a real opportunity.

“With the pandemic, there was a moment where interest decreased and the conditions to progress the industry were very difficult.

“And because of that, we have relaunched conversations in the region.

“With the environment in the UAE, we are re-engaging with partners and with people interested about this in the past.

“Now we are seeing a resurgence in worldwide interest.

“If there's going to be this money for the technology development [in Italy], we can capitalise on that worldwide. There are good opportunities.”

Andres de Leon, chief executive of HyperloopTT, is confident the industry is still growing. Antonie Robertson/The National

The Venice-Padua link

Once complete, it is hoped the ‘Hyper Transfer’ project will reduce heavy trafﬁc, decrease traditional transport times and energy consumption, improve road safety, and enhance connections between Venice-Mestre and Padua.

Bibop Gresta, founder and chief executive of Hyperloop Italia, said the industry is ready for the next stage of development.

“The hyperloop sector's growth is remarkable, marking a renaissance period,” he said.

“HyperloopTT's decade of technological development, alongside rapid advancements in Europe and China's successful tests, underscores the industry's vitality.

“Italy stands poised to be at the forefront of this eco-friendly, high-speed transport revolution.”

Hyperloop One: A history

Zeleros, a Spanish start-up, showed its hyperloop that has been in place below ground level at the Expo2020 pavilion. Antonie Robertson / The National

Founded in 2014, Hyperloop One – formerly Virgin Hyperloop – had pressed on with research and development, raising more than $450 million investment and creating a passenger test track in the Nevada desert.

High profile investors included DP World, that backed the project since 2016 and aimed to introduce the technology to freight operations.

A hyperloop simulator at Expo2020 in Dubai showed the potential of the system to transform logistics.

Meanwhile, rivals HyperloopTT were close to launching the technology in Abu Dhabi in 2020, before the global pandemic derailed plans.

With a development site in Brazil, planned freight operations in Germany and a running test track in France, HyperloopTT had looked the front-runner in overcoming significant financial obstacles, as well as developing a regulatory and insurance safety framework.

Doubters have been too quick to sound the death knell for the space-age technology, according to Mr de León, who said the science retains the potential to transform travel.

“The news of the closing of Hyperloop One was not good news for the industry, that’s logical – but on the other hand, we recognised their efforts to advance the industry,” he said.

“The industry is growing, with some small companies in Europe and it's also important to say that China is advancing in the hyperloop.

“The main message is the industry is in good health, it’s also true we have been 10 years in development.

“People ask if this going to arrive or not, and when is it coming?

“It is important to understand we are not just doing a typical start-up, a web application or a mobile app – we are changing the world from the point of view of transport infrastructure.”

The tube-based transportation system moves people and goods at air travel speeds safely, efﬁciently and sustainably.

Scientists claim it has the potential to reduce travel times between city centres from hours to minutes, promoting widespread economic expansion throughout connected regions while replacing current emissions-heavy travel options.

The global picture

High speed rail networks using bullet trains and magnetic levitation are currently the fastest ground transport systems, reaching around 500kph in Shanghai.

READ MORE Dubai Metro Blue Line to reduce traffic and boost business

While hyperloops can be faster and aim to run continuously between points, they will carry fewer passengers.

Other players in the industry include Hardt Hyperloop in the Netherlands, Spanish company Zeleros and DGW Hyperloop – India’s first venture that completed a feasibility study to cut travel times from Delhi to Mumbai from three hours to under an hour.

California-based HyperloopTT is now shifting focus from its 300-metre test track in Toulouse to bring the high-speed link to Italy.