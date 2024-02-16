Sheikh Mohammed pays tribute to former president of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Vice President and Ruler of Dubai sends condolences to family, following death of Hassan bin Al Sheikh

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, with Hassan bin Al Sheikh, former chairman of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry Photo: @HHShkMohd / X



Feb 16, 2024
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has led tributes following the death of Hassan bin Al Sheikh, former chairman of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Sheikh Mohammed sent his condolences to the family of Mr Al Sheikh, in a post on X.

“Our condolences to the family of Hassan bin Al Sheikh on his death. May God have mercy on him,” said Sheikh Mohammed.

“He followed the affairs of merchants and businessmen through his presidency of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry and was one of the first industrialists in the emirate.

“We ask God for solace for his family. May he rest in peace.”

Also paying tribute was Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the President.

“We ask God to bless the virtuous man,” said Dr Gargash on X.

“He captivated me with his generosity, magnanimity, and nobility of morals.

“My sincere condolences to the family of the deceased, hoping that the Almighty God will grant them patience and solace.”

Updated: February 16, 2024, 3:11 PM
UAE
