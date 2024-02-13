Diversion in place on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai after flooding

Clean-up operation continues after heavy rainfall on Monday

A number of roads in Dubai were flooded on Monday due to heavy rain. Antonie Robertson / The National

A number of roads in Dubai were flooded on Monday due to heavy rain. Antonie Robertson / The National

The National author image
The National
Feb 13, 2024
Powered by automated translation

A diversion is in place on a flooded stretch of Dubai's busy Sheikh Zayed Road after the emirate was hit by heavy rain on Monday.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority on Tuesday urged motorists approaching the Jebel Ali stretch of the road to use alternative routes.

The RTA said the road closure was implemented due to "water accumulation", in a message on X.

"RTA’s teams are dealing with situation to restore smooth traffic flow," the authority stated.

Drivers headed to Abu Dhabi are asked to use Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road.

Motorists coming from Abu Dhabi are advised to travel on Seih Shuaib Street, towards Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road, and Emirates Road.

The National Centre of Meteorology said a weather alert over further rainfall was in place until midday on Tuesday.

The Emirates Education Foundation announced distance learning would continue in all government schools on Tuesday due to the continued unsettled weather.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai on Monday evening urged all Dubai private schools, nurseries and universities to apply distance learning on Tuesday.

Read more
UAE weather: Widespread flooding continues after heavy rain, thunder and lightning

Tuesday will also be a remote working day for government workers in Dubai, the emirate's media office said.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation on Monday evening called for private sector companies to apply "flexible working patterns" for employees.

"Necessary measures need to be taken by companies to ensure outdoor work, if necessary to resume, complies with the occupational health and safety requirements," the ministry said in a statement.

"Companies also need to ensure the health and safety of workers commuting to and from outdoor work locations."

Weather conditions are expected to stabilise on Tuesday, with a rise in temperatures forecast on Wednesday.

UAE rain - in pictures

Safety alerts were issued as large parts of the UAE were hit by heavy rain, thunder and lightning overnight and into Monday morning. Antonie Robertson/The National

Dubai Rain

Safety alerts were issued as large parts of the UAE were hit by heavy rain, thunder and lightning overnight and into Monday morning. Antonie Robertson/The National

Updated: February 13, 2024, 3:38 AM
WeatherDubaiUAE
Editor's picks
More from the national