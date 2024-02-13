Diversion in place on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai after flooding

A diversion is in place on a flooded stretch of Dubai's busy Sheikh Zayed Road after the emirate was hit by heavy rain on Monday.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority on Tuesday urged motorists approaching the Jebel Ali stretch of the road to use alternative routes.

The RTA said the road closure was implemented due to "water accumulation", in a message on X.

"RTA’s teams are dealing with situation to restore smooth traffic flow," the authority stated.

Drivers headed to Abu Dhabi are asked to use Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road.

Traffic_update: Road diversion at Sheikh Zayed Rd. In Jebel Ali area due to the water accumulation, please use the following alternative routes to reach your destinations:

➡️ Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Rd. and Emirates Road for those heading towards Abu Dhabi

➡️ Seih Shuaib St.… — RTA (@rta_dubai) February 13, 2024

Motorists coming from Abu Dhabi are advised to travel on Seih Shuaib Street, towards Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road, and Emirates Road.

The National Centre of Meteorology said a weather alert over further rainfall was in place until midday on Tuesday.

The Emirates Education Foundation announced distance learning would continue in all government schools on Tuesday due to the continued unsettled weather.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai on Monday evening urged all Dubai private schools, nurseries and universities to apply distance learning on Tuesday.

Tuesday will also be a remote working day for government workers in Dubai, the emirate's media office said.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation on Monday evening called for private sector companies to apply "flexible working patterns" for employees.

"Necessary measures need to be taken by companies to ensure outdoor work, if necessary to resume, complies with the occupational health and safety requirements," the ministry said in a statement.

"Companies also need to ensure the health and safety of workers commuting to and from outdoor work locations."

Weather conditions are expected to stabilise on Tuesday, with a rise in temperatures forecast on Wednesday.

