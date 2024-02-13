President Sheikh Mohamed receives Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed received Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Mr Modi at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi, state news agency Wam reported.

The meeting took place as part of his two-day visit to the UAE, where he will address a crowd of 60,000 Indian citizens at Zayed Sports City Stadium.

Mr Modi is also due to speak at World Governments Summit in Dubai on Wednesday, before inaugurating the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi later that day.

An official ceremony was held for his arrival on Tuesday, with the national anthems of both the UAE and India played.

The reception was attended by senior Emirati officials including Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; and Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.