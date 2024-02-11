Eight fisherman rescued in Dubai after collision with cargo ship

Three sailors were injured and five others rescued after their fishing boat collided with a cargo ship in Dubai.

Their boat was pushed two miles across the waters by the large commercial vessel, Dubai Police said.

The force's Ports Police Station and Air Wing Centre were sent to the aid of the stricken crew following the late-night accident.

Police did not specify the date of the incident.

Dubai Police said on Sunday that the three crew members “sustained varying injuries” in the crash and were flown to Dubai's Rashid Hospital for treatment.

The remaining five fisherman were rescued by marine patrols at the scene.

The sailors were travelling to a waterfront fish market when the incident occurred.

“Due to the large size of the cargo ship, it was unable to enter the port, so marine rescue boats quickly removed the sailors from the ship,” said Brig Gen Hassan Suhail Al Suwaidi, director of the Ports Police Station.

He said the injured crew were transported to hospital, despite emergency workers contending with challenging weather, with high waves caused by strong winds.

The senior officer urged seafarers to follow warnings during unstable weather and to only take to the seas if safe to do so.

He said changes in sea conditions during adverse winter conditions increased the risks of accidents.

He also called on captains of ships and boats to register in the “Sail Safely” service available on the Dubai Police app, which allows them to enter their trip details in the event they require emergency support.