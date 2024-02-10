UAE warns Israel of humanitarian repercussions from attack on Rafah

Foreign Affairs Ministry says military action would threaten more innocent lives and worsen the humanitarian catastrophe

Palestinians search for survivors after an Israeli airstrike on a residential building In Rafah, Gaza Strip. AP

Feb 10, 2024
The UAE has expressed deep concern for the humanitarian repercussions as Israel apparently prepares for a military operation in the Rafah area, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

In a statement, the ministry warned against military action that could cause the loss of more innocent lives and exacerbate the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip.

It said there would be serious humanitarian repercussions from any operation in Rafah, which is in the south of the Gaza Strip and populated with displaced Palestinians.

The ministry reaffirmed its "reaffirmed its strong condemnation of any forced displacement of the brotherly Palestinian people, and all practices that violate the resolutions of international legitimacy and international and humanitarian law."

It called on the international community to make immediate efforts to achieve a ceasefire to avoid further loss of life, and prevent fuelling the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

The ministry also called for efforts to achieve "a comprehensive and just peace, while preventing regional spillover that risks further violence, tension and instability".

It reaffirmed the UAE's position, calling for a return to negotiations to achieve a two-state solution with an independent Palestinian state

Updated: February 10, 2024, 6:51 PM
IsraelGaza
