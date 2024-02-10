Cyberattacks by terrorists foiled by UAE authorities

A number of cyberattacks by terrorist groups in the UAE have been foiled, according to authorities.

Systems were able to prevent the attacks on “a number of vital and strategic sectors in the country”, state news agency Wam reported.

The UAE Cyber Security Council said defences were activated nationwide in co-operation with all relevant authorities.

“These were able to professionally, efficiently, and proactively repel these terrorist cyberattacks and deter anyone who thinks of tampering with the security of the country and its capabilities,” state news agency Wam reported.

“The council noted that the identities of these terrorist organisations and the location of their cyberattacks have been identified and dealt with in accordance with protection systems and cybersecurity policies.

“The council stressed that all national teams continue to work on fortifying the country's digital ecosystem in accordance with the best practices and international standards in this regard.”

The UAE has a highly developed digital infrastructure capable of dealing flexibly and quickly with all cyberattacks, said a statement on Wam.

The council also called on all government and private institutions and individuals to be cautious and vigilant to avoid falling victim to such attacks.

More than 71 million attempted cyberattacks in the UAE were blocked in the first three quarters of last year, The National reported in November.

Institutions and individuals should be wary of constantly evolving hacking and electronic fraud tools to avoid attacks that could cause harm and breaches, the council said on Wam.

Individuals were also warned by the council to take measures to ensure the safety of their personal data.

“The council emphasised the importance of safeguarding personal data; avoiding disclosing such data through unverified links or unknown messages; utilising only official channels for communication; exercise caution when handling emails; and refraining from opening links unless their legitimacy is confirmed,” said Wam.