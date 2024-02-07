Zayed Foundation sends 20,000 winter kits to 13 countries

The UAE has sent more than 20,000 bags containing warm clothing to 13 countries to help families cope with the harsh winter.

It was sent as part of the Zayed Charitable Humanitarian Foundation's Winter Bag Programme, state news agency Wam reported.

The supplies will be sent to Jordan, Morocco, Egypt, Iraq, Pakistan, Chad, Ethiopia, Kosovo, Albania, Nepal, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Dr Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, director general of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, said the charity is keen to continue its humanitarian work by showing solidarity with countries.

The Zayed Charitable Humanitarian Foundation was launched in 1992 by the UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

It has built hospitals, schools, universities and houses and funded projects including vaccine programmes, in more than 100 countries.

It has spent Dh800 million both abroad and in the UAE in the past two decades.

Last month, the charity sent relief aid to Gaza as part of the Gallant Knight 3 humanitarian operation, which was launched by President Sheikh Mohamed to support Palestinians.

The aid included medical equipment, ambulances, food parcels, winter kits for women and children, lighting devices, cooking equipment, and tents.