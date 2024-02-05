President Sheikh Mohamed arrives in Jordan for state visit

President Sheikh Mohamed arrived in Jordan on Monday to begin a state visit.

He was received by Jordan's King Abdullah II in Amman, state news agency Wam reported.

An official reception was held and was attended by Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II of Jordan; Dr Bisher Al Khasawneh, Prime Minister of Jordan; and Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs, and several other senior Jordanian officials.

Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser of Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Supreme Court for National Security; Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Humaid Abu Shabas, chairman of the UAE Accountability Authority; and Mohamed Al Shorafa, chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport.

Sheikh Mohamed's visit comes three months after the leaders witnessed the signing of agreements worth $6 billion between the countries during a state visit in Abu Dhabi.

The deals struck included a partnership between Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company and the Jordan Investment Fund and a grant from the UAE government to finance development projects in Jordan.

They also discussed the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where they both called for urgent international action to stop the “dire escalation” of the conflict.

King Abdullah underlined the importance of lifting the blockade on the Gaza Strip and praised the UAE for its efforts to bring about an end to the war.