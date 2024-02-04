Bridge linking Sheikh Zayed Road to Dubai Harbour aims to slash travel times

Transport authorities have unveiled plans to build a two-lane bridge serving 6,000 vehicles per hour to connect Sheikh Zayed Road with Dubai Harbour.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority will construct the 1,500 metre transport link, which aims to slash average travel times to the waterfront district from 12 minutes to three minutes, as part of a partnership with harbour owners, Shamal Holding.

Dubai Harbour is home to two cruise terminals spanning 120,000 square metres, a vast marina, residential developments and an array of leisure facilities.

The sprawling harbour – located between Palm Jumeirah and Bluewaters – became the new home for the Dubai International Boat Show in 2022.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA expressed his delight with the signing of the agreement with ‘Shamal Holding’ to provide a direct entry/exit for Dubai Harbour to ease the movement of visitors and residents. pic.twitter.com/n7rsVYfqpw — RTA (@rta_dubai) February 4, 2024

The key project is being carried out in line with the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to boost the emirate's road infrastructure to meet the demands of a growing population.

Dubai's population crossed 3.5 million in April 2022, amid a post-pandemic rise in migration.

It currently stands at more than 3.66 million, according to a live population clock available on the government's Dubai Statistics Centre website.

Mattar Al Tayer, director general of the RTA, said the addition of a direct entry and exit to Dubai Harbour will help ease traffic flow.

The RTA did not reveal when work will begin on the scheme or when it is likely to be completed.

Cutting congestion

The bridge will extend from the fifth intersection on Sheikh Zayed Road, near the American University in Dubai, to Dubai Harbour Street.

It passes by the intersection of Al Naseem Street with Al Falak Street and crosses over the intersection of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street up to Dubai Harbour.

“The project also includes surface improvements at four intersections along the bridge: the fifth intersection on Sheikh Zayed Road, the intersection of Al Falak Street with Al Naseem Street, the intersection of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street with Al Naseem Street, and Dubai Harbour Street,” Mr Al Tayer said.

“When completed, the project will improve the flow of traffic and reduce the travel time from 12 minutes to 3 minutes.”

Abdulla Binhabtoor, chief portfolio management officer at Shamal Holding, said, the plan will be a major boost to Dubai Harbour residents and visitors.

“Upon its completion, the bridge will provide free traffic flow to and from Dubai Harbour, which occupies an exceptional location on the scenic seafront of the emirate of Dubai,” he said.

“This project is part of our commitment to building extraordinary residential and tourist communities, in line with the urban and architectural development plans of Dubai.”

