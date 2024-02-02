UAE weather: Rain and thunderstorms hit Abu Dhabi and Dubai

UAE authorities have issued a yellow weather alert, as rain and thunderstorms hit parts of the country on Friday.

The National Centre of Meteorology issued alerts for parts of the Emirates and said there would be strong winds of up to 55kph, blowing dust and sand.

Temperatures are set to reach 28ºC in Dubai and 29ºC in Abu Dhabi on Friday, but it will be cloudy at times, the NCM said.

The orange and yellow alerts were issued on Friday morning due to strong winds, rainfall and rough conditions at sea in the northern emirates.

Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah and parts of Umm Al Quwain received light showers on Friday morning.

The notice is in place until 6pm on Friday.

Abu Dhabi Police also issued a warning to motorists to drive with caution and adhere to the variable speed limits shown on signs.

According to global weather forecaster Windy, rainfall in the northern emirates is expected to clear by midnight.

The NCM said there would be a “significant decrease” in temperatures on Saturday, with the mercury as low as 15ºC in the mountains and 18ºC by the coast.

Cloudy weather is forecast, with strong winds set to continue throughout the weekend, with speeds of up to 60 kph.

Conditions in the Oman Sea and Arabian Gulf are expected to be very rough.

By Monday, the conditions will remain the same with a wind speeds of up to 50kph.

Temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will have highs of 24ºC and 22ºC, respectively, and lows of 17ºC.

Earlier this week, Abu Dhabi Police urged drivers to follow safe practices and stay focused, in addition to avoiding valleys and pools of water.

The emirate's traffic department also called on drivers to keep windows clean, maintain lights and replace old tires.

Temperatures have steadily dropped throughout the month, as is normal for this time of year.

The lowest recorded temperature was 9.9ºC at Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah on Sunday.

