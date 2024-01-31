Sharjah Police foil bid to smuggle Dh800,000 of jewellery out of UAE

Police have foiled an attempt to smuggle Dh800,000 of jewellery out of the country after a raid at a shop in Sharjah.

Sharjah Police recovered the lucrative haul in a shipping container bound to leave the UAE after being alerted to the crime.

The force said on Wednesday that the valuables had been stolen from a gold shop in Khor Fakkan this week.

“The gang members were planning to smuggle the gold outside the country through the borders,” police said.

Officers received an emergency call to report the theft and, after an investigation, discovered the location of the stolen goods.

“The stolen gold was found in a container at the border. It was on its way outside the country,” police said.

The suspects remain at large but police said work was under way to arrest them. The case had been referred to public prosecutors for legal action.

Jewellery shop owners were urged to follow government regulations and ensure valuables are locked in a safe with a security system.

The force also advised shop owners to report any crimes immediately by calling 999.