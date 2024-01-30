UAE weather: Rain and wind expected over next three days as temperatures drop

Rain and wind for the next three days has been forecast in the UAE.

Wednesday will be cloudy, especially in coastal areas, with a probability of light rain, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

It comes as the country is affected by a surface depression extending from the south-west, accompanied by humid south-easterly winds.

More cloud cover will appear by Thursday, especially in northern and eastern areas, with a chance of rainfall.

Wind speed could reach 40kph, with the sea expected to be rough in the Arabian Gulf, the NCM said.

Rain is also forecast for Friday as the temperature drops, Wam reported.

Temperatures will decline further on Saturday, with lows of 13°C and highs of 23°C predicted.

It comes after rain showers were reported in Dubai and Sharjah on Sunday.

Temperatures have steadily dropped throughout the month, as is normal for this time of year.

The lowest recorded was 9.9°C at Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah on Sunday.