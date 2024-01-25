Emirates Red Crescent distributes more aid to Palestinians in Gaza

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

The UAE has delivered more food supplies to help thousands of Palestinians affected by the Israel-Gaza war.

The Emirates Red Crescent, the humanitarian arm of the UAE government, distributed food parcels and tents to women and children in the besieged enclave.

A total of 311,730 benefitted from the aid distributed by the ERC, news agency Wam reported.

The authority also operated 11 charity kitchens to distribute meals to displaced Palestinians in Rafah, Khan Younis and central Gaza.

The humanitarian support is being distributed as part of the Gallant Knight 3 humanitarian operation ordered by President Sheikh Mohamed.

The UAE has dispatched thousands of tonnes of essentials – including food and medical supplies – by land and air over recent months as part of the aid operation.

Earlier this month, the UAE expanded its desalination plants at the Rafah border with Gaza.

The increased operation will provide 4.5 million litres of clean drinking water a day to Gazans.

More than 25,700 Palestinians have been killed since Israel's war against Hamas began following the militant group's October 7 attacks.

