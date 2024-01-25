Dubai Police arrest suspect in alleged €40 million global tax fraud plot

Dubai Police captured an alleged key figure in an organised crime syndicate accused of leading a sophisticated €40 million tax fraud plot being conducted in several European countries.

The force arrested the Italian suspect, who had travelled to the UAE from Japan, under the global crime-fighting campaign dubbed 'Operation Pitstop', which involved law enforcement agencies from 15 countries.

Dubai Police said the fraud was carried out by companies based in Spain, Romania, and Estonia, but operated from Italy.

Read More Dubai Police help break up international drug syndicate in global crime sting operation

"These companies allegedly engaged in fraudulent activities through e-commerce platforms, systematically submitting false value-added tax (VAT) declarations of sales amounting to over €40 million," Dubai Media Office said on Thursday.

Dubai Media Office said several internationally wanted individuals were apprehended through the police operation.

Lt Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, said the force was committed to working alongside other global global enforcement agencies to tackle complex cross-border crimes.