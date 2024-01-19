Abu Dhabi cafe closed after insects found on site

An Abu Dhabi cafe has been closed by authorities after repeated breaches of food safety rules, including instances where insects were discovered on the premises.

Healthy Dream Food Cafe, located on Al Niga Street, was shut down on Thursday after failing to clean up its act.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority said the outlet was given three warnings over its unhygienic practices before being closed.

Insects were found in food preparation areas, posing a risk to consumers' health.

“The decision to close the cafe came after its repeated failure to meet health and food safety standards,” the food authority said.

The cafe failed to respond to the observations of inspectors concerning food health and safety.

It will remain closed until the issues have been rectified.

“The cafe can open its doors after solving the issues and fulfilling the necessary requirements,” the authority said.

Inspectors regularly conduct sweeps of the capital's restaurants to protect public health and ensure restaurants comply with food safety requirements.

“All types of establishments and food products are subject to inspections to guarantee compliance with the highest food safety standards,” the authority said.

Members of the public are urged to report concerns about food safety standards by calling the Abu Dhabi government contact centre on 800 555.