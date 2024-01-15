Sheikh Abdullah discusses Gaza crisis with UK Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs, on Monday discussed the continuing Gaza crisis with British Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron.

He also made telephone calls to Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz and Sigrid Kaag, the UN's chief co-ordinator for humanitarian and reconstruction in Gaza.

During the calls, Sheikh Abdullah stressed the UAE was keen to co-ordinate with the international community to end extremism, tension and escalating violence in the Middle East, as well as to support the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Sheikh Abdullah indicated the immediate priority was to end the violence in the Gaza Strip, as well as protect the lives of civilians living in the enclave and ensuring humanitarian aid is delivered without barriers.

During his call with Ms Kaag, Sheikh Abdullah said the UAE fully supported her efforts and endeavours to co-operate to strengthen the response to the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

More than 10,000 children have been killed in almost 100 days of war in Gaza, Save the Children reported, quoting figures from the enclave's Health Ministry.

The deaths amount to almost 1 per cent of the estimated 1.1 million children in Gaza.

A total of 23,469 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the war, according to the ministry, with women and children making up about 70 per cent of the casualties.

Most of those have been killed by Israeli air strikes and shelling, which have pounded the densely populated enclave daily since the start of the war on October 7.

Another 60,000 Palestinians have been injured, ministry spokesman Ashraf Al Qudra said.

The ministry said Israeli forces killed 112 Palestinians and injured 194 on the 97th day of the war, which began with a Hamas attack on southern Israel that killed about 1,200 people on October 7.

