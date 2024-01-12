UAE weather: Cold night on the coast as temperatures struggle to top 20°C

The UAE's cold snap is expected to continue through to the weekend after temperatures dipped to 12°C on the coast on Thursday night.

The National Centre of Meteorology said there would be cloudy weather on Friday, with light to moderate winds and temperatures as low as 14°C in Abu Dhabi and 15°C in Dubai.

Morning and evening temperatures are expected to plunge to 7°C in internal areas and 8°C in the mountains.

Daytime temperatures will rise to the mid-20s, with highs of 25°C and 26°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively, the centre said.

Temperatures will continue to dip at the weekend – particularly during the evenings and early mornings – amid the coldest period of the year for the UAE.

Retailers typically enjoy a surge in sales of winter clothing, including hoodies, boots, beanie hats and coats, during January and February.

Conditions are expected to stay the same from Saturday through to Monday, with light to moderate south-easterly to north-easterly winds with speeds of up to 30kph.

Tuesday is forecast to be partly cloudy and dusty, with temperatures rising slightly in the mornings to 20°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The mercury during the day will remain at 25°C with strong winds of up to 45kph.

Conditions in the Arabian Sea and the Oman Sea are expected to be rough by the afternoon.