Dubai Police hand out winter clothing to 350 labourers at Jebel Ali

Dubai Police's winter clothing drive has helped to support more than 300 labourers.

About 350 workers living in accommodation in Jebel Ali were provided with warm clothing to help them cope with the cooler months.

During the winter, temperatures in Dubai can dip to as low as 12°C to 15°C in coastal areas and even 5°C in the desert.

Fatima Bouhjar, co-ordinator of the Positive Spirit Initiative, said the campaign's success reinforced good values among community members.

The event also featured educational sessions for labourers on workers' rights, as well as raffles, prize-giving and other activities.

The campaign was carried out by Dubai Police's Positive Spirit Initiative, the General Department of Human Rights, Jebel Ali Police Station and the Safety Ambassadors, in collaboration with the Thanks for your Giving team, and the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation.

It is not the first time Dubai Police have taken part in generous initiatives.

READ MORE Dubai Police giving free car seats to parents to promote child safety

In November, Dubai Police handed out free car seats to parents as part of a campaign to promote child safety.

Earlier in the year, the force also served up more than 90,000 iftar meals in the first 10 days of Ramadan in a bid to deter motorists from flouting rules of the road while rushing to break their fast.

They also served 11,000 iftar meals to labourers throughout Ramadan, aiming to highlight "the values of compassion, interdependence and solidarity through humanitarian action".

The campaign was also aimed at promoting and spreading the culture and awareness of safety and security among labourers, in both English and Urdu.