Big Ticket winners in Dubai drive away in new Range Rover and BMW

A Dubai resident has won a new luxury car in the Big Ticket draw on his first try.

Kapadia Huseini Gulamali, an Indian businessman originally from Mumbai, tried his luck by entering the draw and winning a Range Rover.

He purchased a Dream Car raffle ticket and took advantage of the Buy 2, Get 2 offer with his business partner.

He was shocked that it was the free ticket that turned out to be the winning one.

“We are very happy to win this beautiful car," Mr Gulamali said.

“This is my second time winning a car. Ten years ago, I won a Mercedes from another raffle and now I won a Range Rover with Big Ticket."

Indian businessman Kapadia Huseini Gulamali won a brand new Range Rover car after winning the Dream Car raffle. Photo: Range Rover

Mr Gulamali said he plans to sell the car and invest part of the money to grow his business, as well as put some money towards getting married.

Also celebrating was Dubai resident Milind Kini, who was also a Dream Car winner, taking home a new BMW 430i.

Mr Kini, who works as an accountant, has been entering Big Ticket draws for the past four years with his friends without missing a month.

“This time, I decided to try my luck with the dream car; it was an out-of-the-blue decision," he said.

“I am thrilled that I won. I will sell it to pay off my loan and, finally, I will be able to live my life freely with no loans."

The two winners were announced during the December 31 Big Ticket live draw.

The announcement came ahead of the industry-wide pause placed on UAE raffles and prize draws from January 1.

However, Big Ticket told The National that it would continue operations.

“You can still buy your lucky ticket from our website or Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport counters," they said.

The next Big Ticket Dream Car draw will give customers an opportunity to win a new Maserati Grecale on March 3.