Cyclists to cross seven emirates in seven days in new challenge

A huge cycling event in the UAE will bring together business leaders, professionals, Paralympians and changemakers who will hit the road for seven days, travelling across all seven emirates.

The Ride for Unity's inaugural “7 days 7 Emirates” cycling challenge will be held from January 6 to 12, with the aim of promoting unity, tolerance, diversity and sustainability.

The seven-day event will kick off in Dubai on Saturday, followed by Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, Ajman, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

Stops along the way include a business forum, cultural visits, and interactions with educational institutions and charitable organisations.

Sareh Ameri, managing director of Ride for Unity, a non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting unity and tolerance through sports, said the event aims to highlight the uniqueness of each emirate.

“The UAE is a living, breathing role model of our values of unity, diversity, tolerance and sustainability,” she said.

“With over 200 nationalities harmoniously living and working together, it was critical for us to engage in every emirate, highlighting not only the uniqueness of each community but to leave a lasting impact, demonstrating how to genuinely implement these values, and legitimately incorporate diversity in business, education and entrepreneurship.”

The challenge will have riders pedal from Fujairah to the Dibba Coral Life Conservation Site, continuing on to Ras Al Khaimah for a business forum with the RAK Department of Development and American University RAK, followed by an interactive morning at The WellSpring Private School.

The tour will then stop at the Mangrove Plantations in Umm Al Quwain, Ajman National Charity School, House of Wisdom, Sharjah and Dubai, with a visit to Senses Residential and Day Care for Special Needs as well as a seminar at American University Dubai.

The riders will also cycle with children with special needs along Kite Beach and ride into the night through Al Qudra.

The challenge will finish in Abu Dhabi with a grand finale gala dinner at Wolfi's on Hudayriat Island.

Ms Ameri said the challenge will be an annual event in the UAE's sporting calendar, with plans to expand it globally.

“It's about making a difference today for tomorrow,” she said.