UAE weather: Rain expected this week in Dubai with dip in evening temperatures

Rain is expected to fall in parts of Dubai on Thursday morning, with visibility dropping in the emirate due to dust and sand carried by strong winds.

The National Centre of Meteorology forecast that Thursday will be partly cloudy with a chance of rain during the day.

Light to moderate north-westerly winds, reaching speeds of 40kph, will also blow dust and sand around, reducing visibility for motorists.

Conditions in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea will be rough.

Global forecaster Windy forecast rain from 2am in Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah, with conditions settling by 11am, before moving on to Hatta and Al Ain.

The unsettled weather is expected to end by 4pm.

It will be the first drop of rain to fall in Dubai in 2024, following a brief foggy spell before the New Year celebrations. Some rain has already fallen in Sharjah since the start of the year.

The conditions are in stark contrast to the New Year storm in Dubai two years ago, when a year's worth of rain fell in three days. The downpour brought down ceilings and blocked drains in some homes, with one repair company receiving 100 call-outs over the three days.

For the rest of the week, the National Centre of Meteorology forecasts cloudy conditions over coastal areas on Friday.

Temperatures across the country are expected to hover around the mid-20s, with highs of 25°C and 26°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and lows of 18°C and 21°C, respectively.

It is expected to be humid on Friday night, with some mist forming over internal areas by Saturday morning and north-easterly winds reaching up to 40kph.

Saturday night and Sunday morning are due to be fairly cloudy, with highs of 26°C in Abu Dhabi and 27°C in Dubai and a dip in evening temperatures of 16°C and 18°C, respectively.

