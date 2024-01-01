New year cheer for families whose babies were among first to be born in the UAE in 2024

An Emirati and Syrian couple had an early reason to celebrate the start of 2024 when their son was born one minute into the new year.

Zayed Alswaidi was born at Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, weighing 3.3kg, at 12.01am to the delight of parents Mohammed Khamis Alswaidi and Shereen Mohammed.

“We can’t believe our boy is one of the first babies born in the UAE this year,” said Mr Alswaidi.

“It is a wonderful way to start the new year. I thank the Almighty, the doctors and staff at Burjeel Hospital for this special gift.”

Dr Hala Elsayed, specialist in obstetrics and gynecologist at Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, who delivered the baby, said both the child and his mother were well.

“It’s a wonderful moment for us to deliver the baby on New Year’s Day,” said Dr Elsayed.

“We are happy to be part of the family’s and the world’s celebration in a special way.”

Zayed Alswaidi with a staff member at Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi. Photo: Burjeel

Welcoming new arrivals

Faatiha Aayat Mishkat was born on the stroke of midnight at Burjeel Medical City, weighing 2.7kg.

“It’s a priceless moment for us to deliver the baby at midnight,” said Dr Ritu Nambiar, consultant in obstetrics and gynaecology at Burjeel Medical City.

“Children are a great blessing. I congratulate the family and wish everyone a happy new year.”

At 12.31am, a Sudanese couple welcomed their boy, Ahmed Walid Ahmed, while a few minutes later, at 12.35am, an Emirati couple also greeted a son.

At midnight, Egyptian couple Asmaa Issam Moustafa and Ibrahim Metawe, welcomed their second child, Soufyan, at Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi.

Soufyan, weighing 3.23kg, was delivered by Dr (Prof) Walid El-Sherbiny, consultant in obstetrics and gynaecology.

“The Almighty has blessed us with a perfect gift today. This will always be an unforgettable New Year’s Day for us,” said Ms Moustafa.

Dr El-Sherbiny said it was a night of celebration for the entire hospital.

“We share in the joy of the parents of baby Soufyan on this New Year’s Day,” said Dr El-Sherbiny

Each new baby is a reminder of the hope and promises that the New Year brings.”