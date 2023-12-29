UAE distributes aid to more than 13,000 Palestinians in Gaza

The UAE has distributed aid to more than 13,000 displaced Palestinians in Gaza affected by the Israel-Gaza war.

Aid included food parcels, tents, blankets, sleeping bags, supplies for women and items for children, said officials.

It comes part of the UAE's Operation Gallant Knight 3 humanitarian initiative, which aims to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza.

Around 2,454 food parcels were distributed to displaced Palestinians in various locations in and around Khan Younis and Rafah in southern Gaza.

The UAE this week sent more than 1.6 million items of warm clothing and blankets to Gaza to help Palestinians cope with winter conditions.

The aid convoy was overseen by the Emirates Red Crescent, the humanitarian arm of the UAE government, as part of its Be their Warmth campaign. Supplies will be distributed in phases.

More than 21,100 people have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since the war broke out, Gaza's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The vast majority of Gaza's 2.2 million population is believed to have been displaced by the fighting, highlighting the urgent need for humanitarian aid.

