Big Ticket: Indian man wins Dh1 million with childhood friends on Christmas Day

An Indian salesman enjoyed a very Merry Christmas and could be set for an even happier new year after sharing a Dh1 million UAE lotto win with two childhood friends with a free ticket.

Nalupurackal Keezhath Shamseer, who lives in Kerala, and his fellow players were overjoyed after striking it lucky in Big Ticket's latest weekly raffle on Christmas Day.

There could be even more good fortune in store before the year is out after the big win.

Anyone who buys tickets in December is also entered into the bumper Dh20 million jackpot New Year's Eve raffle.

Mr Shamsheer said he and his friends decided to play one more time in 2023 after receiving a ticket promotion deal on email.

Nalupurackal Keezhath Shamseer shared the Dh1 million Big Ticket prize with two friends. Photo: Big Ticket

He said it was fifth time playing the popular raffle, proving that persistence can pay off.

“Seeing so many Malayalis winning Big Ticket inspired us to try our luck. It was our fifth time buying Big Tickets.

"This month we received a very special offer by email; that's why we decided to purchase our last ticket for 2023."

Mr Shamsheer pledged to follow his dream to build up a business with his portion of the windfall.

“We are very grateful to Big Ticket. This Dh1 million will help us stand on our feet financially and, finally, my dream will come true and I will open my own business. My advice to all Big Ticket customers is to not give up.”

Customers have until 11.59pm on Friday to enter the New Year's Eve draw if buying online at the Big Ticket website or at in-store counters at Al Ain Airport.

Lotto players buying from the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport have until 5pm on Saturday to enter.

The draw will be broadcast live at 2pm on Sunday on Big Ticket's YouTube channel and its Facebook and Instagram pages.