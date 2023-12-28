A Closer Look: Which stories will continue to develop in 2024?

In A Closer Look, The National provides an in-depth take on one of the main stories of the week

It's no surprise that 2023 was a year filled with few good-news stories, some of which will continue to develop long into the new year.

But which new topics could be on the horizon for 2024?

Here, host Sarah Forster hears from The National's future editor, Cody Combs, about his take on what's going to be big in the next 12 months.

