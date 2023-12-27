Dubai announces New Year's Eve road closures and Metro timings

Dubai Police has set out its New Year's Eve safety plan, with thousands of officers deployed and a series of road closures in place hours before the clock strikes midnight.

The force said key routes in Downtown Dubai, including Al Asayel Street, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard and Burj Khalifa Street, will be sealed off from 4pm on Sunday as tens of thousands prepare to descend on the area to attend the annual Burj Khalifa fireworks display.

The Dubai Metro Station is to close at 5pm or earlier if capacity is exceeded, the force said.

The rest of the Metro's Green and Red line network will operate continuously for 40 hours from 8am on Sunday to help commuters travel across the emirate on one of the busiest periods of the year.

The Dubai Tram will be in service for the same duration from 9am on New Year's Eve.

Free public buses and additional parking will be available to help ensure the celebrations run smoothly.

Maj Gen Abdullah Al Ghaithi, Dubai Police's assistant commander-in-chief of operations and chairman of the Events Security Committee, said comprehensive plans have been drawn up to bolster public safety.

“This year's logistic preparations have doubled, reflecting the increased number of tourists and local visitors,” said Maj Gen Al Ghaithi.

The force will have 10,000 officers in place at 32 firework display sites across Dubai, including Burj Khalifa, Global Village, Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah Beach Hotel and Hatta.

About 950 Civil Defence officers and 178 ambulances will be on standby throughout the evening.

“New to our preparations this year is installing 19 support tents across Dubai,” said Maj Gen Al Ghaithi.

The tents are equipped to handle lost and found reports and host civil defence, ambulance and police staff as well as ushers to assist and direct crowds.

Areas where tents have been installed include Jumeirah, Al Mamzar, Al Seef Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, the Kite Beach, JBR, Ain Dubai and The Point, in Palm Jumeirah.

Dubai Police have also set up temporary toilets and food trucks to cater to families and improve the visitor experience.

“This is to help reduce the need to walk far from celebration spots for basic amenities,” said Maj Gen Al Ghaithi.

He urged revellers to avoid carrying large bags, as these require searches, which can lead to delays in gaining access to events.

Maj Gen Al Ghaithi called on the public to abide by the law to ensure a happy end to 2023.

“I urge them to abide by laws and safety rules, especially avoiding taking pictures and videos while driving,” he said.

“To prevent congestion, the public is advised to leave early and not to leave children unattended.”

Large screens will be erected for labourers to view firework displays at dedicated locations in Jebel Ali, Al Quoz, Al Qusais, Hor Al Anz, Al Satwa and Al Bidaa.

New Year's Eve road closures

*Al Asayel Street will be closed at 4pm

*Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard closure will close from 4pm

*Burj Khalifa Street will close from 4pm

*The Financial Centre Street lower deck will close from 4pm

*Al Mustaqbal Street will close from 4pm

*Al Sukook Street closed from 8pm

*Financial Centre Street upper deck closed from 9pm

