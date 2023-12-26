UAE weather: Red alert issued as fog blankets Abu Dhabi and Dubai

A UAE weather alert was issued after fog rolled in across parts of the country on Tuesday morning, with more unsettled conditions expected during the week.

Thick fog, causing low visibility on the roads, blanketed parts of the UAE at midnight.

The National Centre of Meteorology warned in its weekly weather bulletin that horizontal visibility in some areas “could drop even further at times”.

The fog is expected to clear by 10am, the NCM said.

Abu Dhabi Police sent out a message on social media urging drivers to exercise caution due to “reduced visibility during the fog”.

Motorists were told to follow variable speed limits posted on electronic road signs when making journeys.

Speed limits are typically reduced to 80 kph in the capital during spells of foggy weather in an attempt to boost safety.

In its forecast, the NCM said it would be partly cloudy throughout the day, with temperatures expected to stay in the high 20s, and humidity set to rise in the evening.

There will be light to moderate wind speeds of up to 40 kph by the coast and 30 kph in the mountains and internal areas.

Cloudy weather will continue throughout the week, as residents prepare to kick off their New Year celebrations at the weekend.

Temperatures are set to hover in the mid to late 20s across the country on Wednesday, with lows of 17°C.

Cooler night-time weather is expected by the end of the week, with temperatures dipping to as low as 14°C in Dubai and 11°C in the mountains.

The sea in the Arabian Gulf will be rough for the majority of the week.

