President Sheikh Mohamed sends warm Christmas greetings to all

President Sheikh Mohamed has sent a message of "peace and wellbeing" to Christians in the Emirates and across the world.

He wished residents and their families well in a post on social media.

"To all those celebrating Christmas in the UAE and around the world, I wish you a blessed day. May this occasion usher in peace and wellbeing for you and your loved ones," he wrote on Monday.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs, also shared his warm wishes for those celebrating the holidays with a post shared on X.

"Merry Christmas," he wrote on Monday.

Christians across the Emirates filed into churches and stood outside chapels to listen in on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services.

Thousands gathered to celebrate the festive season and look ahead to the New Year.

Services offered people an opportunity to reflect on a challenging 2023, not least the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

About 1,500 people joined together to pray and attend festivities at St Mary's Catholic Church in Dubai on Monday morning, and many gathered at St Joseph's Cathedral in Abu Dhabi on Christmas Eve on Sunday night.

