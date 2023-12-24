Dubai fire: Footage shows tenants fleeing smoke-filled tower

One person died and two were injured in a blaze at a residential building in International City

Fire contained in Dubai after one killed and two injured

Dec 24, 2023
Footage has shown the moment Dubai fire crews led tenants to safety during a blaze in a residential tower on Saturday evening.

One person was killed and two were injured in the incident in International City.

Dubai Civil Defence crews issued stranded residents with breathing gear as they descended a stairwell from the upper floors.

Separate eyewitness footage showed flames on the roof and upper floors of the 10-storey building.

“The building has been evacuated to ensure the safety of its residents. The incident resulted in one fatality and two injured currently receiving medical care,” Dubai Government Media Office said on Saturday night.

International City, located to the south of Downtown and Dubai's main airport, is a sprawling suburb of residential towers with some of the cheapest rents in the city.

Authorities have not yet said what caused the blaze on Saturday.

In April, 16 people died and nine were injured when a fire tore through a low-rise apartment building in the Deira area. Authorities said a lack of compliance with building standards caused the blaze.

Last week, survivors of the fire spoke to The National of their ordeal nine months on.

Updated: December 24, 2023, 7:00 AM
